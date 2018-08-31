Calendar » Santa Barbara Overdose Awareness Day

August 31, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, please join Recovery Fusion on Friday, August 31 at 6:30PM for a candlelight vigil and community walk, which will take place at the Impact Hub, located at 10 E. Yanonoli Street in Santa Barbara. This is a free event for the Santa Barbara community to honor those affected by overdose, raise awareness, and acknowledge the grief felt by families who have been touched by drug addiction. Purple ribbons and candles will be provided. If you can't attend, but would like your loved one's name honored, please give call (847)772-4131. In the last year, the US has lost 65,000 people to a drug overdose—that’s 178 lives a day—and it’s preventable.