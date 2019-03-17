Calendar » Santa Barbara Permaculture Network Eco Hero Award Honoring John D. Liu

March 17, 2019 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network Eco Hero Award

Honoring John D. Liu

Journalist, Filmmaker, Scientist

Founder & Ambassador for Ecosystem Restoration Camps

TICKETS $10, $20, & Friends of John D. Liu $100

https://www.lobero.org/events/sb-permaculture-honoring-john-d-liu/

Reception with John D. Liu follows in the Lobero Courtyard

A Community Event Hosted by

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network

www.sbpermaculture.org

Vast areas of the Earth have been degraded and turned to desert by human activity over the millennia, causing drought, poverty, and releasing carbon into the atmosphere with bad soil practices. The U.N. currently estimates the Earth has almost 5 billion acres of deforested and degraded ecosystems, an area larger than the South American continent.

John D. Liu considers Global Ecosystem Restoration the great work of our time.

As a young Chinese American, John D. Liu’s early career started as a cameraman and journalist covering major geopolitical events. In 1995 he got an assignment to film the Loess Plateau, one of the driest and poorest regions in China, where the Chinese government and the local people of the region transformed a massive degraded area the size of Belgium into a verdant and productive green oasis.

Stunned by what he saw and with the realization this ecosystem restoration model could be replicated around the world, Liu was inspired to become a soil scientist, and spent the next twenty years visiting more than eighty countries documenting similar large scale ecosystem restoration projects, eventually creating the award winning What if We Change, and Hope in a Changing Climate film series. Broadcast on CBS, BBC, National Geographic and other outlets, these film series cover successful ecosystem restoration projects in Portugal, Jordan, China, Ethiopia, Sweden, Rwanda, Spain, Mongolia, Uganda, Australia and more.

With his work and films John D. Liu shows what is possible for the Earth with ecosystem restoration, delivering a message of hope and inspiration. But Liu also feels the human species is at a crossroads, to survive or not survive as a civilization. Former cradles of civilization have failed by depleting their ecosystems, but for the first time, there is the potential of losing the planet as a home by disrupting all its functioning systems.

Understanding how the ecological functions of our planet work is key to our survival, and Liu suggests healthy ecosystems are where all of our wealth actually comes from. Will we design economic and production systems from scarcity and ignorance, continually depleting and extracting, or from abundance, with new models that protect, enhance, and preserve ecosystems, working with nature to assist with what an evolving planet is always prepared to do, rehabilitate itself and flourish.

Bringing this restoration vision into the 21st century, Liu and others launched the Ecosystem Restoration Camp movement, where he currently serves as Ambassador for the global Ecosystem Restoration Camp network. The Ecosystem Restoration camps are for youth and all ages to come together and learn practical hands on skills and effective strategies for restoring soil and water cycles, reversing desertification, and ultimately mitigating climate change. Camp Altiplano, the first ecosystem restoration camp, located in a large emerging desert in Spain, celebrated its first anniversary last summer. Other camps are in the works, including a camp in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and a developing site in Paradise, California, where devasting wildfires took place last Fall.

After the Eco Hero award is presented, John D. Liu will share personal stories about his experiences over the decades, and update the audience about the developing Ecosystem Restoration camps and how others might get involved.

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network will also recognize individuals and groups doing regenerative and ecosystem restoration work in the Santa Barbara and Southern California area.