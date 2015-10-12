Calendar » SANTA BARBARA PERMACULTURE NETWORK & THE COMMUNITY ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL PRESENT A conversation with

October 12, 2015 from 6:30pm - 8pm

Two creative minds honor the Community Environmental Council’s 45th Anniversarywith a conversational journey exploring the past & the future of the environmental movement, including a discussion of Paul Relis’ recently published book, Out of the Wasteland – Stories from the Environmental Frontier. Santa Barbara Permaculture Network & The Community Environmental Council present A Conversation with Paul Relis & Pico Iyer – A Benefit for the Community Environmental Council. It is sure to be a thought-provoking evening as Paul Relis, founding executive director of the Community Environmental Council, and Pico Iyer, internationally acclaimed author & journalist with ten best selling books, lead a discussion into what the future might hold. A book signing reception will follow the talk.