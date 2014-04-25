Calendar » Santa Barbara Police Activities League’s 11th Annual Putting Kids First

April 25, 2014 from 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM

The 11th Annual "Putting Kids First" event is being held Friday, 25 April at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum benefiting the Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL.) PAL's mission is to provide teen leadership opportunities, academic support, sports and recreation activities and to foster a positive relationship between the teens and law enforcement. The PAL teen centers offers a safe haven for under-privileged youth in our community at no cost to the families.

Event kicks off at 5:30 with a hosted bar and Hor's d'Oeuvres, followed by dinner, dancing and a live & silent auction.

For ticket information or to make a donation please visit our website at: www.sbpal.org or contact Sara Spataro at [email protected].org, 805-962-5560