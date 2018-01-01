Calendar » Santa Barbara Premiere of film Flying Paper and Benefit for Gaza Community Mental Health Programme

October 12, 2014 from 7:00pm (doors open 6:30pm) - 9:00pm

Jewish Voice for Peace - Santa Barbara and others are pleased to host the first Santa Barbara showing of Flying Paper, "an uplifting story of Palestinian youth on a quest to shatter the Guinness World Record for the most kites ever flown."



This is a benefit for the Gaza Community Mental Health Programme, which provides services to the vulnerable population of Gaza, where living conditions have worsened since the past summer's action.



Following the film there will be a Q & A session with the film's director Roger Hill, and clinical psychologist Dr. Khaleel Isa. Music will be provided by pianist John Douglas.



We encourage all to join us in viewing this very affirmative film, and in supporting a very much needed provider of mental health services in Gaza.

More info:



Film website: http://flyingpaper.org/



Gaza mental health website: http://www.gazamentalhealth.org/

