Santa Barbara Prime Time Band Concert

June 4, 2017 from 2:00pm - 4:pm

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara takes pleasure in presenting its Summer Concert at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara. The concert is free and open to the public. We will begin at 2:00 P.M. and finish around 4:00 P.M. You will want to get there early to insure yourself a good seat. During the afternoon the band will feature a variety of selections to include: Crooner's Serenade, Go West, Rolling Thunder (March), Irving Berlin, Fantasia 2000, Chautauqua, Tribute to Jule Styne, What's Up at the Symphony and several others. Jeffery Peterson will be our conductor, and will offer interesting insights into our musical selections. Invite a friend, share the music, and enjoy the afternoon.