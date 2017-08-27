Calendar » Santa Barbara Prime Time Band Concert

August 27, 2017 from 2:00pm - 4:pm

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara is proud to present its end of summer concert at Stow House Park. The concert is outside on the lawn so you may wish to bring portable chairs, sun glasses, sun block, and perhaps a snack. The concert is free and open to the public. We will begin at 2:00 P.M. and finish around 4:00. Our concert will feature a variety of show tunes, patriotic music, marches, and popular selections. We hope you can join us for a delightful Sunday afternoon.