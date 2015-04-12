Calendar » Santa Barbara Printmakers Art at the JCC

April 12, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Santa Barbara Printmakers at the JCC, April 12 – June 2, Opening Reception April 12, 2-4pm



The Santa Barbara Printmakers evolved from the Monotype Guild, founded in Santa Barbara in 1989. The small group of artists, who produced one-of-a-kind hand-pulled prints, has become a membership organization representing over 100 artists from many surrounding counties. These artists are dedicated to promoting and producing work that uses hand and press-printing techniques for the purposes of artistic exploration and expression. These include etching, monotype, woodblock, collagraphy, linocut, clay, lithography and digital programming.

This juried show is the fourth year that the Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center has hosted SB Printmakers, a unique art association. Printmaking, in all its forms, is a special process that produces distinctive and often multi-layered and textured work, all which transcends regular painting and photography.

Juror Lynn M. Holley, M.A., is an executive consultant to the arts. She is an experienced and award-winning executive director of non-profit organizations and manager of numerous high-profile events and arts projects. She works with interesting, inspirational and thought-provoking artists and creators, and with diverse projects including, but not limited to the ones shared on her

website: RiverMossProductions.com. Currently Ms. Holley is the Resident Curator of Art at the JCC at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, CA.

Winning artists: Pamela Elliott, David Graves, Bay Hallowell, Michael Heffner, Jerilynne Nibbe,

Edward Rodgers, Holly Sherwin. Sue VanHorsen, Don Zimmerman, Siu Zimmerman



Opening reception: Sunday, April 12, 2 – 4 pm. Live guitar music by Mike Holland.



For more information, go to sbprintmakers.com. To arrange interviews, or request images, please contact Diana Oplinger at (805) 957-1115, ext.114