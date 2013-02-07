Calendar » SANTA BARBARA PRINTMAKERS AT THE JCC

February 7, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

A juried exhibition: Feb 7-May 9. Opening Reception is a 1st Thursday event. The SB Printmakers evolved from the Monotype Guild, and has become a membership organization representing over 100 artists from the greater Santa Barbara area, dedicated to promoting and producing work that uses hand and press printing techniques for the purposes of artistic exploration and expression. Juror Harry Reese is a Professor in the Department of Art at UCSB.