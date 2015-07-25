Calendar » Santa Barbara Public Market Presents A Flower Crown Class

July 25, 2015 from 11:00am

Join the floral designers from Hogue & Co. for a fun DIY Flower Crown class on Saturday July 25 at 11am! Guests will learn how to make their own unique Flower Crowns using an assortment of beautiful, fresh flowers! All materials are provided and everyone takes home their flower crows after the class! Tickets are $25. Call 805-770-7702 or go to http://sbpublicmarket.com/events/flower-power-the-santa-barbara-public-market/ for more information and to reserve!