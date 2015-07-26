Calendar » Santa Barbara Public Market Presents A Living Wall Garden Class

July 26, 2015 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Explore the art of nature and join us for a “Living Wall Garden” class with Francis Dawson, from Living Walls on Sunday July 26 from 10am – 12pm! Francis will demonstrate how to create art that is alive and evolving using a variety of plants and natural materials to create beautiful garden art that can be displayed in your home! All materials are provided and guests take home their living garden art after the class! Tickets are $45. Call 805-770-7702 or go online for more information and to reserve!