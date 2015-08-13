Calendar » Santa Barbara Public Market Presents Art of Food

August 13, 2015 from 7:30am

Art & food go hand in hand! People have undeniable sensory connections to food – from taste, to form, to color and texture. To celebrate, the Santa Barbara Public Market is hosting “Art of Food,” August 13 – 16, to showcase the talented artisan merchants and the “art” of their craft. Join us as we explore food, art and culture through the eyes of others who can offer inspiration and instruction. You will get the chance to show your own craft with KnitFit’s arts & crafts and face painting in the kitchen on Saturday morning. Fun for the whole family! This event is open to the community, call 805-770-7702 for details!