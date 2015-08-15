Calendar » Santa Barbara Public Market Presents Eat This, Shoot That!

August 15, 2015 from 7:30am

On August 15 and 16, the Public Market will host Eat This, Shoot That!, the premiere food photography tour guide in town! Brainchild of a college photography teacher and local foodie, these Santa Barbara tours are like no other. Tour the market and have fun against the unique backdrop of the Public Market’s vibrant food scene.

A 45-minute tour will take participants through the Public Market so they can learn how to take better photos of food, and sample the food they shoot along the way! People will be given wristbands that entitle them to Happy Hour prices at Wine + Beer. Tickets are $39, call 800-656-0713 for details and to reserve!