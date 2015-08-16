Calendar » Santa Barbara Public Market Presents Food Photography Lunch and Learn with Chuck Place

August 16, 2015 from 12:00pm

On Sunday August 16, join professional photographer Chuck Place for a “Lunch & Learn” at the Public Market! This hands on food photography class kicks off with a presentation on light manipulation and how to get the perfect plated shot. Guests will then put their new knowledge to use and turn their cameras to beautifully plated salads provided by Flagstone Pantry! The class wraps up with a Q&A discussion with Chuck, accompanied by a light lunch of fresh salads and complimentary glass of champagne. Participants are required to bring their own cameras, lenses and 24-inch reflector if they have one. Tripods and cable releases are also recommended but not necessary. Class is $45, and includes lunch and a glass of champagne. Advance reservations are required. Call 770-7702 for details and to reserve.