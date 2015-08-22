Calendar » Santa Barbara Public Market Presents Lato Winemaker Dinner

August 22, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Wine + Beer and Santa Barbara Public Market are pleased to continue their winemaker dinner series on Saturday August 22 at 6PM, with Chef Luca Crestanelli, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of S.Y. Kitchen and Paul Lato of Paul Lato Wines! For this exclusive dinner, Chef Luca will prepare an elegant feast, inspired by his Italian roots paired with an all-star lineup of Lato’s most exceptional wines. This is an intimate event, with only 32 seats available. Reservations are required; call 805-770-7702 for details and to reserve!