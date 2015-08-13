Calendar » Santa Barbara Public Market Presents Painted Cabernet

August 13, 2015 from 6:00pm

As part of our “Art of Food” series, you’re invited to sip and paint with, the Painted Cabernet on Thursday, August 13, at 6pm in The Kitchen! The Painted Cabernet is an art studio that offers relaxing painting sessions in Santa Barbara. Now, they will be offering a class in the Public Market. They will be offering the chance for you to create an art piece, while enjoying cheese and charcuterie bites and a glass of wine. Additional wine or beer will be available for purchase as well. Tickets for this class are $45, call 805-963-9979 for details and to reserve!