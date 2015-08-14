Calendar » Santa Barbara Public Market Presents The Art of Making Sushi wiht Studio Nihon

August 14, 2015 from 6:00pm

On Friday August 14, join accomplished chef and proprietor of Studio Nihon, Fukiko Miyazaki, for an interactive sushi-making demonstration at the Public Market! Guests will learn how to roll their own sushi along with artistic ways to plate their sushi dishes! Chef Miyazaki combines a professional training in both Japan and the U.S. with years of experience sharing traditional and contemporary Japanese food and hospitality with friends and clients in Santa Barbara and beyond. The Art of Making Sushi is $45, and includes all materials, sushi bites and a Kirin Ichiban beer, with saki available for purchase! Reservations are required. Call 805-770-7702 for details and to reserve.