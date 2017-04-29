Calendar » Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center Chocolate de Vine

April 29, 2017 from 4:00pm - 7:30pm

Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center (SBRCC) invites you to join us for our 9th annual Chocolate de Vine event for an evening of fun! Over 200 guests will enjoy a sampling of delicious desserts and California wines. The event will feature a judged competition of chocolate creations by some the area’s best chefs. It will also include entertainment, appetizers, and a live auction. This year, Chocolate de Vine will be held at the breathtaking Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.

Chocolate de Vine benefits Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, founded in 1974 to support survivors of sexual assault. SBRCC offers a 24-hour hotline, crisis and long-term counseling, self-defense programs, and sexual assault prevention education programs. All services are offered, regardless of ability to pay, in English and Spanish.