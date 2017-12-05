Calendar » Santa Barbara Reads Author Talk w Emily St. John Mandel

December 5, 2017 from 7:00 PM

Each year the Santa Barbara Public Library offers one title to the community with the hope that everyone will read the same book at the same time. The Library hopes that by doing this it will spark conversations in the community about the themes of the book and how they relate to our lives.

This year's Santa Barbara Reads pick, Station Eleven, offers us a chance to reflect on what is important to us; what we would miss if the material things in our world were no longer available to us; and what elements of culture we would strive to preserve in the wake of cataclysmic events.

The culminating event of Santa Barbara Reads 2017 will be a visit and book discussion with the author, Emily St. John Mandel. Join the greater Santa Barbara community for a short moderated conversation with Mandel, followed by a Q&A with the audience. Community members are encouraged to read Station Eleven before the author talk and to bring with them their experiences of reading Station Eleven and their thoughts and questions. This free event will be held at Marjorie Luke Theatre and is sure to engage, inform, and inspire.

The author talk is a free event, but registration is encouraged.