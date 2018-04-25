Calendar » Santa Barbara Restaurant Week

February 23, 2018 from 9am - 11pm

Yes, you read that right, Restaurant Week is coming to Santa Barbara! This two-week long event is being organized by Santa Barbara Uncorked and sponsored by Jordano’s and the Pacific Beverage.

Santa Barbara Restaurant Week will take place February 23rd through March 4th, 2018 and will include $25, $35 and $45 prix fixe menus at featured restaurants.

So how does it work? Guests are invited to make a reservation at participating restaurants during Restaurant Week, and in turn, will pay a discounted rate for a 3-course menu. All participating restaurants together with their menus will be featured on www.sbrestaurantweeks.com. With an abundant amount of restaurants to choose from in Santa Barbara, the possibilities are endless for exceptional dining experiences from prime steak to fresh local seafood, from classic American fare to international cuisine.

In addition to restaurants featuring their signature dishes and local chef talent, wineries will provide special pricing and a unique food pairing experience. Hotels are also offering special values for accommodations during the week.

Santa Barbara Restaurant Week menus exclude tax, tip, or beverages, reservations are highly recommended. For up to date information on Santa Barbara Restaurant Week, including a complete list of menus and hours of operation visit SBrestaurantweeks.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @sbrestaurantweek.