Santa Barbara Restaurant Week

February 22, 2019 from 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Dine Like a Local During the Second Annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week

Enjoy special prices on upscale food, wine and hotels during a 10-day event that benefits the next generation of foodservice leaders

 

Featured restaurants include:

 ●      Olio e Limone Ristorante 

●      The Dining Room

●      Toma

●      Chuck's Waterfront Grill

●      Due Lune

●      Tre Lune

●      Lucky’s Steakhouse

●      Wine Cask

●      Convivo

●      Bella Vista

●      The Monarch Montecito

●      Bluewater Grill

●      Los Arroyos

●      Cava

 

The second annual Restaurant Week is an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to taste the best of Santa Barbara. Visit www.SBRestaurantWeeks.com for more details, including a full list of participating restaurants, tasting rooms and hotels, helpful tools to plan your visit, and options for business owners interested in sponsoring or participating in the event. 

 

Price: $25 - $40
$25 2-course lunch and $40 3-course dinner option!

 

