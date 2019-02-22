Calendar » Santa Barbara Restaurant Week

February 22, 2019 from 11:00 am - 11:59 pm

Dine Like a Local During the Second Annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week

Enjoy special prices on upscale food, wine and hotels during a 10-day event that benefits the next generation of foodservice leaders

Featured restaurants include:

● Olio e Limone Ristorante

● The Dining Room

● Toma

● Chuck's Waterfront Grill

● Due Lune

● Tre Lune

● Lucky’s Steakhouse

● Wine Cask

● Convivo

● Bella Vista

● The Monarch Montecito

● Bluewater Grill

● Los Arroyos

● Cava

The second annual Restaurant Week is an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to taste the best of Santa Barbara. Visit www.SBRestaurantWeeks.com for more details, including a full list of participating restaurants, tasting rooms and hotels, helpful tools to plan your visit, and options for business owners interested in sponsoring or participating in the event.

Price: $25 - $40

$25 2-course lunch and $40 3-course dinner option!