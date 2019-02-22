Santa Barbara Restaurant Week
Dine Like a Local During the Second Annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week
Enjoy special prices on upscale food, wine and hotels during a 10-day event that benefits the next generation of foodservice leaders
Featured restaurants include:
● Olio e Limone Ristorante
● The Dining Room
● Toma
● Chuck's Waterfront Grill
● Due Lune
● Tre Lune
● Lucky’s Steakhouse
● Wine Cask
● Convivo
● Bella Vista
● The Monarch Montecito
● Bluewater Grill
● Los Arroyos
● Cava
The second annual Restaurant Week is an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to taste the best of Santa Barbara. Visit www.SBRestaurantWeeks.com for more details, including a full list of participating restaurants, tasting rooms and hotels, helpful tools to plan your visit, and options for business owners interested in sponsoring or participating in the event.
Price: $25 - $40
$25 2-course lunch and $40 3-course dinner option!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: brittney falletta
- Starts: February 22, 2019 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
- Location: Tre Lune 1151 Coast Village Rd. Montecito, CA 93108