Calendar » Santa Barbara Restaurant Week (Feb. 23-March 4)

February 23, 2018 from 5:00pm

Hotel Californian is participating in Santa Barbara Restaurant Week! Head to Blackbird on Friday, Feb. 23 - Sunday, March 4 to enjoy a select prix-fixe menu curated by Executive Chef Alexander La Motte.



Price: $45 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made through OpenTable (link here) or by calling 805-882-0135. Standout menu items include:

Rabbit confit with water buffalo cheese, green chermoula

Roots salad topped with smoked blue cheese, peanut, dill, coriander

Cauliflower soup with pear, onion, black truffle

King Salmon artichokes with garbanzo beans, olive, bagna cauda

Heritage Chicken with carrot, cheddar puff, pine nut, cinnamon rub

Buddhas Hand sorbet served with coconut, tamarind, mango

Caramel Apple dipped in walnuts with parsley root semifreddo