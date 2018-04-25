Santa Barbara Restaurant Week (Feb. 23-March 4)
Hotel Californian is participating in Santa Barbara Restaurant Week! Head to Blackbird on Friday, Feb. 23 - Sunday, March 4 to enjoy a select prix-fixe menu curated by Executive Chef Alexander La Motte.
Price: $45 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made through OpenTable (link here) or by calling 805-882-0135. Standout menu items include:
Rabbit confit with water buffalo cheese, green chermoula
Roots salad topped with smoked blue cheese, peanut, dill, coriander
Cauliflower soup with pear, onion, black truffle
King Salmon artichokes with garbanzo beans, olive, bagna cauda
Heritage Chicken with carrot, cheddar puff, pine nut, cinnamon rub
Buddhas Hand sorbet served with coconut, tamarind, mango
Caramel Apple dipped in walnuts with parsley root semifreddo
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jack Busch
- Starts: February 23, 2018 5:00pm
- Price: $45
- Location: Hotel Californian
- Website: http://www.thehotelcalifornian.com