Santa Barbara Revels 2nd Annual Pub Sing
September 23, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Welcome the change of seasons and the
Autumnal Equinox with music-making and merriment!
Lift a glass and raise your voice! Enjoy sea shanties,
favorite folk classics, familiar rounds, and beloved
traditional tunes. Come for an evening of fun and
festivity with our Revels Music Director and
Song Leader, Adam Phillips.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 23, 2014 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Adults $15, Children $10
- Location: Dargan's Irish Pub, 18 East Ortega Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.santabarbararevels.com