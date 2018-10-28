Calendar » Santa Barbara Revels Harbor Sing

October 28, 2018 from 5:00pm

Cast off with Irish tunes and sea shanties as Santa Barbara Revels hosts its first Harbor Sing, onboard the Condor Express. Following in the tradition of Revels's popular Pub Sings, in which anyone and everyone is invited to join in some rollicking music-making, the Harbor sing is designed to showcase a different vein of communal singing, highlighting traditional shanties, as well as Irish favorites. The festivities are under the able and enthusiastic direction of Revels Music Director Erin McKibben, with instrumental accompaniment by Guest Artist Andrew Manos. Light snacks will be provided, and there is a cash bar.