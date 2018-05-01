Calendar » Santa Barbara Revels May Day

May 1, 2018 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Santa Barbara Revels will be greeting the spring with a performance of music and dance on Tuesday, May 1st from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center's Center Court. Admission is free for everyone, and all ages are welcome. It is a unique opportunity to hear, see, and participate in a traditional spring festival.

Erin McKibben, Santa Barbara Revels’s Music Director, leads the Revels Chorus in special spring songs, and the Revels Dancers perform “Prince William,” a favorite English Country dance. Special guest guitarist Josh Jenkins is also featured, joining Erin, who sings and plays flute. Members of the Santa Barbara Sheriff Pipe & Drum Corps will add to the excitement of the event, playing a number of Irish tunes that anticipate the theme of this year's winter production of “The Christmas Revels.” The Irish themed show (last performed by Santa Barbara Revels in 2014) always proves popular with audiences, and features the music and dance traditions of the Emerald Isle. “The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice” will show for four performances December 21st through 23rd at the Lobero Theatre.

Everyone coming to the May Day festivities can join in singing seasonal songs and learning a traditional English Country dance, and there are flowers to make garlands, nosegays, and wreaths. The afternoon culminates in the traditional maypole ritual: two circles of participants walk in opposite directions around the maypole, holding colorful ribbon streamers and creating intricate patterns as they weave to the inside and then the outside of each other.

Santa Barbara Revels’s goal is "Bringing Tradition to Life" by involving our diverse community in interactive celebrations of seasonal change. Now celebrating its eleventh year in Santa Barbara, Revels brings a unique mix of seasonal music, dance, story telling, and ritual to every activity. Join us and be joyous!