Calendar » Santa Barbara Revels Presents 9th Annual Spring Pub Sing

March 21, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

The warm weather hints at an early Spring, and Santa Barbara Revels encourages everyone to embrace the changing seasons. All shower singers are encouraged to join in the merry mayhem, lifting glasses and raising voices to welcome a new season. On tap—along with Dargan's excellent selection of ales, lagers and wines—will be Irish tunes, sea shanties, familiar folk songs, traditional favorites, and novelty ditties. This year's festivities are under the able and enthusiastic direction of Revels' multi-talented Music Director, Adam Phillips. Special Guest Artist Douglas Clegg contributes embellishment and accompaniment on the fiddle.

Tickets are available at the door—$20 for adults and $10 for children—and include a song book, a Revels souvenir glass, a beverage, and a terrific time. As Revels people always like to say, "Join us and be joyous!" For more information, visit www.santabarbararevels.org or call (805) 565-9357.