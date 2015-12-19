Calendar » SANTA BARBARA REVELS PRESENTS The Christmas Revels

December 19, 2015 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM

Santa Barbara Revels presents The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice. This year’s engaging and entertaining production is sub-titled “The Treasures of Spain” with four performances, on Saturday and Sunday, December 19th & 20th at 2:00 & 7:00pm. Audiences are transported to the crossroads of Andalusia in Southern Spain, where indigenous Iberian, Moorish, and Sephardic traditions converge. A favorite Santa Barbara seasonal tradition, The Christmas Revels involves a colorfully-costumed company of more than 60 actors, singers and dancers who perform lively dances and glorious music from more than four centuries of Spanish culture, with accompaniment provided by our brass ensemble and a troupe of traditional string and wind instruments. And of course, as with all Revels productions, the audience gets involved.