Santa Barbara Revels Presents: The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice
The Christmas Revels:
An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice
For our seventh annual production, we invite you to join our group of intrepid Irish emigrants on a voyage between the Old World and New World. In December of 1907 on the S.S. Furnessia, our of Londonderry and bound for New York, the passengers aboard feel a combination of nostalgia and eager anticipation. Leaving behind loved ones and everything they have known for the challenges ahead, they take comfort and joy in sharing the warm and melodious music, lively dances, and engaging stories of their native country. They celebrate their rich culture and heritage as they embark on their adventures as Celtic Pioneers. This imaginative, entertaining theatrical production is a favorite Santa Barbara tradition for all ages.
Saturday DEC 20 @ 2:30pm & 7:30pm
Sunday DEC 21 @ 2:30pm
At The Historic Lobero Theatre.
Starring
Matt Tavianini as The Poet
Bill Egan as The Purser
Simon Williams as The Captain
Meredith McMinn as Mary
Special Guest Appearance by:
Mia Leonelli and The Claddagh School of Dance
Featuring:
The Solstice Singers
The Yuletide Children's Chorus
The Pacific Sword Company
The Belfast Brass Ensemble
The Kilkenny Coterie
Artistic Director: Susan Keller
Music Director: Adam Phillips
Stage Directors: Susan Keller & Matt Tavianini
Children's Chorus Director: Sara Eglin
Ticket prices range from $40 to $20 for Adults, $25 to $15 for Students, Children ages 5-12 are $12 and Children 4 and under are FREE! Patron tickets are available and include a donation to Santa Barbara Revels.
Families of four receive a 20% discount on a package of 2 Adult plus 2 Student or Child tickets in any section.
Groups Discount rates are 10% for parties of 10 or more, 20% for parties of 20 or more.
Santa Barbara Revels Donors of $100 or more may purchase up to four tickets in the Patron Section for any one performance and pay only the lower, Section A Ticket price.
Ask a Box Office Representative for details!
Call or Visit The Lobero's website for further details and to purchase tickets!
(805) 963-0761
www.lobero.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 20, 2014 2:30pm - 7:30pm
- Location: The Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.santabarbararevels.org