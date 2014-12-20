Calendar » Santa Barbara Revels Presents: The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice

December 20, 2014 from 2:30pm - 7:30pm

The Christmas Revels:

An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice

For our seventh annual production, we invite you to join our group of intrepid Irish emigrants on a voyage between the Old World and New World. In December of 1907 on the S.S. Furnessia, our of Londonderry and bound for New York, the passengers aboard feel a combination of nostalgia and eager anticipation. Leaving behind loved ones and everything they have known for the challenges ahead, they take comfort and joy in sharing the warm and melodious music, lively dances, and engaging stories of their native country. They celebrate their rich culture and heritage as they embark on their adventures as Celtic Pioneers. This imaginative, entertaining theatrical production is a favorite Santa Barbara tradition for all ages.

Saturday DEC 20 @ 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday DEC 21 @ 2:30pm

At The Historic Lobero Theatre.

Starring

Matt Tavianini as The Poet

Bill Egan as The Purser

Simon Williams as The Captain

Meredith McMinn as Mary

Special Guest Appearance by:

Mia Leonelli and The Claddagh School of Dance

Featuring:

The Solstice Singers

The Yuletide Children's Chorus

The Pacific Sword Company

The Belfast Brass Ensemble

The Kilkenny Coterie

Artistic Director: Susan Keller

Music Director: Adam Phillips

Stage Directors: Susan Keller & Matt Tavianini

Children's Chorus Director: Sara Eglin

Ticket prices range from $40 to $20 for Adults, $25 to $15 for Students, Children ages 5-12 are $12 and Children 4 and under are FREE! Patron tickets are available and include a donation to Santa Barbara Revels.

Families of four receive a 20% discount on a package of 2 Adult plus 2 Student or Child tickets in any section.

Groups Discount rates are 10% for parties of 10 or more, 20% for parties of 20 or more.

Santa Barbara Revels Donors of $100 or more may purchase up to four tickets in the Patron Section for any one performance and pay only the lower, Section A Ticket price.

Ask a Box Office Representative for details!

Call or Visit The Lobero's website for further details and to purchase tickets!

(805) 963-0761

www.lobero.com