Calendar » Santa Barbara Revels presents “The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice.”

December 21, 2013 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

On Saturday, December 21st at 2:30 and 7:30 and on Sunday, December 22nd at 2:30 at the newly renovated Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara Revels proudly presents its sixth annual production of "The Christmas Revels." This year's show is entitled "The Spirits of Haddon Hall" and recounts an imaginative version of actual events that occurred in 1926, when this historic medieval manor house was threatened with demolition. John Manners, the 8th Duke of Rutland, stops by the ancestral home for one last time before it is to be destroyed. Stranded overnight with his wife and children, the family encounters the ghosts of many centuries of their forbearers. These lively spirits are gathering for their annual holiday celebration, and they do their best to convince the Duke that Haddon Hall must be saved.

This colorful, richly costumed, and highly entertaining production contains glorious choral and instrumental music from the past 800 years, engaging folk tales and stories, entrancing dances, fascinating seasonal rituals, and beloved Revels traditions. With a cast of over 60 actors, singers, instrumentalists, and dancers, "The Christmas Revels" has something for every taste and for all ages, including the Revels' hallmark of getting the audience involved in specially selected songs and dances.

Revels has been described as "creat[ing] the kind of holiday spirit that bypasses the commercial and heads straight to the heart of the season." Or, as Santa Barbara Revels likes to say: "Join us and be joyous!"