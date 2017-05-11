Calendar » Santa Barbara Rose Society

May 11, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00 pm

History of Roses in California

Our featured speakers this month are Jeri & Clay Jennings. They will speak on roses in California history. Jeri is an avid researcher of old garden roses and their place in the California landscape

Jeri and Clay Jennings joined the Santa Barbara Rose Society in 1987, not long after planting their first roses. From the beginning, their fascination with the Genus Rosa focused on Old Roses, whose history was as rich as their fragrance and form – and in fact their first three roses were ‘Rosa Mundi’ (a Gallica whose origin is lost in the mists of time), ‘Reine des Violettes’ (a thornless, disease-free Hybrid Perpetual of rare lavender shading), and ‘Mme. Ernst Calvat’ (A Bourbon rose of great beauty and fragrance, which taught them that Coastal Ventura County was not “Bourbon Country”.) Over thirty years, with the help of those who walked before them, they have refined their choices to Tea Roses, China Roses, Noisette Roses, and a few Found Hybrid Perpetual Roses of demonstrated toughness and health.

Through it all, their fascination with the history of the roses has been a continuing theme. And as you will see, California’s history is richly intertwined with roses, and roses, and roses.

Jeri and Clay are Board Members of the Heritage Roses Group, founded in the 1950’s by the late Miriam Wilkins, and Jeri currently serves as National Convener for that organization.

As they speak to you on Thursday evening, they are on their way to the Celebration of Old Roses, held annually for decades, in El Cerrito, CA.

For more information, please call Holly (310) 569-7090