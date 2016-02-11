Calendar » Santa Barbara Rose Society Feb. Meeting

February 11, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara Rose Society February Meeting:



Acclaimed Rosarian and Rose Breeder, Kim Rupert will be joining us

to talk about roses and to do a "Hands On" demonstration on how to root roses using the "burrito" method.

**Please bring fresh cuttings of any unpatented roses you would like to root!!! This will be a fun meeting with lots of participation! (We will also have extra cuttings to root at the meeting)



"Kim Rupert has been growing roses for the past thirty-plus years, though he states they were around him in his mother's and grandmother's gardens from his earliest memories. He began raising rose seedlings in the early 1980s with his first seedling to "go commercial", Purple Buttons, being introduced and offered by Ralph Moore's Sequoia Nursery. His roses are now grown and sold in the US, Europe and grown in New Zealand and Japan."



Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Please note our new location:

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93110



Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! **For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090

