Santa Barbara Rose Society Feb. Meeting

Santa Barbara Rose Society February Meeting:
Acclaimed Rosarian and Rose Breeder, Kim Rupert will be joining us
to talk about roses and to do a "Hands On" demonstration on how to root roses using the "burrito" method.
**Please bring fresh cuttings of any unpatented roses you would like to root!!! This will be a fun meeting with lots of participation! (We will also have extra cuttings to root at the meeting)
"Kim Rupert has been growing roses for the past thirty-plus years, though he states they were around him in his mother's and grandmother's gardens from his earliest memories. He began raising rose seedlings in the early 1980s with his first seedling to "go commercial", Purple Buttons, being introduced and offered by Ralph Moore's Sequoia Nursery. His roses are now grown and sold in the US, Europe and grown in New Zealand and Japan."
Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm
Program begins at 7:30pm
Please note our new location:
Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)
909 N. La Cumbre Road
Santa Barbara, CA 93110
Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! **For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 11, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: no charge
- Location: Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbrose.org