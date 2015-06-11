Calendar » Santa Barbara Rose Society Meeting

June 11, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Santa Barbara Rose Society June 11th, 2015 Meeting



Our speaker for June is our very own legendary, Dan Bifano, who will present his award winning program "Landscaping with Roses."

As most of you know, Dan has gained world-wide recognition for designing spectacular rose gardens for celebrities and lesser known

clients for many years. His program will show us how to use roses to create focal points in your landscaping and how to draw attention

to your garden using roses.



Dan has been a member of the American Rose Society for more that 35 years and is a Horticulture Judge, an Arrangement Judge and

a Master Rosarian. If you have ever driven past his yard, you have probably stopped to look at the mass plantings of Julia Child in his front yard.



Do not miss this exciting presentation before the summer break!

Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Louise Lowry Davis Center

1232 De La Vina

Santa Barbara, CA 93101



Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring any roses you would like to share or just show-off!



For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090