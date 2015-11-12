Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 4:58 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rose Society Meeting

November 12, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara Rose Society
 "Lost Roses, Collection, Preservation, Distribution"
With renowned heritage roses experts Jeri and Clay Jennings
 
Thursday, November 12th, 2015
Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm
Program begins at 7:30pm
Louise Lowry Davis Center
1232 De La Vina
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
 
Guests are welcome, we have lots to share!
 
For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090
 

 

