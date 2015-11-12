Calendar » Santa Barbara Rose Society Meeting

November 12, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara Rose Society

"Lost Roses, Collection, Preservation, Distribution"

With renowned heritage roses experts Jeri and Clay Jennings



Thursday, November 12th, 2015

Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Louise Lowry Davis Center

1232 De La Vina

Santa Barbara, CA 93101



Guests are welcome, we have lots to share!



For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090

