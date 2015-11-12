Santa Barbara Rose Society Meeting
November 12, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Santa Barbara Rose Society
"Lost Roses, Collection, Preservation, Distribution"
With renowned heritage roses experts Jeri and Clay Jennings
Thursday, November 12th, 2015
Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm
Program begins at 7:30pm
Louise Lowry Davis Center
1232 De La Vina
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Guests are welcome, we have lots to share!
For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090
- Website: http://sbrose.org/