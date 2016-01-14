Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 3:54 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rose Society Meeting

January 14, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on

Thursday, January 14th, 2016

How to Prune Your Roses with Master Rosarian, Dan Bifano

7:00 PM Refreshments and Socializing

7:30 PM Program

Master Consulting Rosarian Dan Bifano will show you 
how to do it for maximum beauty and bloom. 

NEW Location-Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road
Santa Barbara

Guests are welcome! Please come join the fun!

Please call (310) 569-7090 for more information.

 

