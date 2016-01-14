Calendar » Santa Barbara Rose Society Meeting

January 14, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on

Thursday, January 14th, 2016

How to Prune Your Roses with Master Rosarian, Dan Bifano



7:00 PM Refreshments and Socializing

7:30 PM Program



Master Consulting Rosarian Dan Bifano will show you

how to do it for maximum beauty and bloom.



NEW Location-Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara

Guests are welcome! Please come join the fun!

Please call (310) 569-7090 for more information.