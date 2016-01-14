Santa Barbara Rose Society Meeting
The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on
Thursday, January 14th, 2016
How to Prune Your Roses with Master Rosarian, Dan Bifano
7:00 PM Refreshments and Socializing
7:30 PM Program
Master Consulting Rosarian Dan Bifano will show you
how to do it for maximum beauty and bloom.
NEW Location-Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road
Santa Barbara
Guests are welcome! Please come join the fun!
Please call (310) 569-7090 for more information.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 14, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road Santa Barbara
- Website: http://sbrose.org/