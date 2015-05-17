Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:25 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Strings

May 17, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Santa Barbara Strings’ three progressive tiers of string ensembles will present an impressive array of pieces from the Baroque and beyond including Dvorak Serenade for Strings, Vivaldi Concerto for 3 Violins, Handel/Casadesus Concerto for Viola, and Bach Brandenburg Concerto #3.  
The winners of the 2015 Baroque Concerto Competition (Junia Work, Jennifer Soh, Talia Honikman and Anna Kraemer) will perform with the Vivace Orchestra.  The Fiddle/Mandolin Ensemble will also perform under the direction of Ashley Broder.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Strings
  • Starts: May 17, 2015 6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: $5 children & youth, $10 adults & youth
  • Location: First Presbyterian Church (Constance and State Street in Santa Barbara)
  • Website: Http://www.santabarbarastrings.org
 
 
 