Santa Barbara Strings
Santa Barbara Strings’ three progressive tiers of string ensembles will present an impressive array of pieces from the Baroque and beyond including Dvorak Serenade for Strings, Vivaldi Concerto for 3 Violins, Handel/Casadesus Concerto for Viola, and Bach Brandenburg Concerto #3.
The winners of the 2015 Baroque Concerto Competition (Junia Work, Jennifer Soh, Talia Honikman and Anna Kraemer) will perform with the Vivace Orchestra. The Fiddle/Mandolin Ensemble will also perform under the direction of Ashley Broder.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Strings
- Starts: May 17, 2015 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $5 children & youth, $10 adults & youth
- Location: First Presbyterian Church (Constance and State Street in Santa Barbara)
- Website: Http://www.santabarbarastrings.org