May 17, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Santa Barbara Strings’ three progressive tiers of string ensembles will present an impressive array of pieces from the Baroque and beyond including Dvorak Serenade for Strings, Vivaldi Concerto for 3 Violins, Handel/Casadesus Concerto for Viola, and Bach Brandenburg Concerto #3.

The winners of the 2015 Baroque Concerto Competition (Junia Work, Jennifer Soh, Talia Honikman and Anna Kraemer) will perform with the Vivace Orchestra. The Fiddle/Mandolin Ensemble will also perform under the direction of Ashley Broder.