Santa Barbara Strings AUDITIONS

August 29, 2015 from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Strings orchestras program will be holding auditions for its 2015-2016 season on the mornings of Saturday, August 29th and Saturday, September 5th. Santa Barbara Strings is a multi-tiered string orchestra program currently training and inspiring young musicians from ages 5 through 18 through studying and performing classical repertoire from the Renaissance/Baroque era to the modern periods - from Bach to Tchaikovsky under Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff. Three levels of orchestras (Toccata, Sinfonietta and Vivace) and select chamber groups will rehearse on Saturday afternoons throughout the school year beginning on Saturday, September 12th.



Auditions will be held at the Monte Vista School at 730 North Hope Avenue. To schedule an audition please call Peggy Rogers at 805-722-8500, or send an email request to [email protected] Students should bring a prepared solo piece.