May 20, 2016 from 6:00pm

The Santa Barbara Student Film Festival is the first film festival for students in Santa Barbara County. The film festival is an opportunity for student filmmakers in Santa Barbara County to showcase their work with the community. Filmmakers are encouraged to utilize this opportunity to share their passion for film and their voice. Films can be about anything you want and may be any genre as long as they do not contain excessive profanity or inappropriate material and are not a political parody, gory, or a music video. A panel of judges will select the top films, which will be screened at the film festival. The festival will take place on May 20, 2016 at 6:00 P.M. at the Fé Bland Forum at Santa Barbara City College. We look forward to your submissions!