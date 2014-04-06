Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:11 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Students reading original poems

April 6, 2014 from 2:00pm

California Poets in the Schools hosts their annual reading, coordinated by Christine Kravetz.

Invited students will read their poems in the Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, beginning at 2:00 pm.

 

