Santa Barbara Students reading original poems
April 6, 2014 from 2:00pm
California Poets in the Schools hosts their annual reading, coordinated by Christine Kravetz.
Invited students will read their poems in the Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, beginning at 2:00 pm.
Event Details
- Starts: April 6, 2014 2:00pm
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Mary Craig Auditorium
- Website: http://sbpoetry.net/wp/event/santa-barbara-students-reading-original-poems/