Calendar » Santa Barbara Studio Artists’ 13th Annual Open Studios Tour

August 23, 2014 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Santa Barbara Studio Artists 13th Annual Open Studios Tour features access to dozens of private studios of Santa Barbara’s award-winning professional artists. Tour guests will experience a wide variety of styles ranging from landscape, contemporary, and figurative painting to sculpture and assemblage. The two-day self-guided driving tour steers visitors to artists’ studios through the stunning back roads, charming neighborhoods and estates of one of the most beautiful coastal cities in the world. Related events include a gallery preview exhibition, with an Artists’ Reception at Corridan Gallery on Friday, August 22.

Individuals and groups may also visit many of the artist studios on a year-round basis.

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2014 and Sunday, August 24, 2014

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Various locations around the greater Santa Barbara area

Cost: Tickets are $18 if purchased on or before August 1, $20 August 1 and on, or $15 each when purchased in groups of two or more. Ticket price includes the Opening Artists’ Reception and the Tour.

For tickets, maps and more information call 805-280-9178, or visit www.santabarbarastudioartists.com/2014-studio-tour

Santa Barbara Studio Artists is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional fine artists dedicated to raising the profile of Santa Barbara as a destination for the arts.