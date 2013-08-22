Calendar » Santa Barbara Studio Artists August 22nd Open Studio Reception

August 22, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Art lovers and aficionados are invited to join Santa Barbara Studio Artists for the Open Studio Reception to kick off the 13th Annual Open Studios Tour. The artists will be in attendance during this festive soiree and will each display one piece of their work. Come meet the artists, enjoy food and wine, and plan your self-guided tour route. The exhibit will be on display at the Corridan Gallery through August 26.

Date: Friday, August 22nd 2013

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Corridan Gallery, 125 North Milpas Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

(Parking for the Corridan Gallery is available at The Fresh Market on the corner of Montecito and Milpas or the far side of the McDonald’s lot at Mason and Milpas Streets)

Cost: The reception is included in the tour ticket price

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists is internationally known for its annual two-day Open Studios Tour each August. The 13th Annual Open Studios Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, August 23rd & 24th from 11a.m. – 5 p.m. The Open Studios Tour features access to 36 private studios of Santa Barbara’s award-winning professional artists. The two-day self-guided driving tour steers visitors to artists’ studios through the stunning back roads, charming neighborhoods and estates of one of the most beautiful coastal areas in the world. For more information about the Open Studios Tour, visit www.santabarbarastudioartists.com.

For tickets, maps and more information call 805-280-9178, or visit www.santabarbarastudioartists.com/tour.

Santa Barbara Studio Artists is a not-for-profit, juried organization of professional fine artists dedicated to raising the profile of Santa Barbara as a destination for the arts.