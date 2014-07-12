Calendar » Santa Barbara Summer Fest 2014

July 12, 2014 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

Santa Barbara Summer Fest 2014

Ride your bike to the event & secure it in the self park racks provided by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

Main stage musical entertainment

11:00 - The Montecito Jazz Project 12:00

Spencer The Gardner 1:00

Tequila Mockingbird 2:00

Deb Farris Band 3:00

David Loeppke Band

4:00 - Naomi Nektare

5:00 - The Wednesday Knights

Art on the Mesa featuring Santa Barbara’s crafts and visual artists.

Non-proﬁts info booths.

A Dog Show.

Interactive children’s activities - creative art, games, and by the Mesa Mouse Club, storytelling about the Mesa & gardening lessons on Mesa native plants.

Mesa dining places food order/delivery & food trucks and many more fun activities for young & old, neighbors & visitors alike.

Foodbank needs volunteers to staff booth and ride bike blender.

First Shift: 11:00-3:00

Second Shift 3:00-6:00

To sign up, contact Melissa at 805-967-5741 x112 or [email protected]

To see all of our volunteer opportunities, visit: http://volunteeringatfoodbank.blogspot.com