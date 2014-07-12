Santa Barbara Summer Fest 2014
Santa Barbara Summer Fest 2014
Ride your bike to the event & secure it in the self park racks provided by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.
Main stage musical entertainment
- 11:00 - The Montecito Jazz Project 12:00
- Spencer The Gardner 1:00
- Tequila Mockingbird 2:00
- Deb Farris Band 3:00
- David Loeppke Band
- 4:00 - Naomi Nektare
- 5:00 - The Wednesday Knights
Art on the Mesa featuring Santa Barbara’s crafts and visual artists.
Non-proﬁts info booths.
A Dog Show.
Interactive children’s activities - creative art, games, and by the Mesa Mouse Club, storytelling about the Mesa & gardening lessons on Mesa native plants.
Mesa dining places food order/delivery & food trucks and many more fun activities for young & old, neighbors & visitors alike.
Foodbank needs volunteers to staff booth and ride bike blender.
- First Shift: 11:00-3:00
- Second Shift 3:00-6:00
To sign up, contact Melissa at 805-967-5741 x112 or [email protected]
To see all of our volunteer opportunities, visit: http://volunteeringatfoodbank.blogspot.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 12, 2014 11:00am - 6:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: La Mesa Park
- Website: http://bicicentro.org/event-905059