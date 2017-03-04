Calendar » Santa Barbara Sunshine Classic (Horse Show)

March 4, 2017 from 8:00am - 5:00pm

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is pleased to announce the 1st Annual Santa Barbara Horse Show Series– two weeks of world-class hunter-jumper equestrian competition, taking place the weeks of February 22-26 and March 1-5.

The 2nd week of events will take place March 1-5 during the Santa Barbara Sunshine Classic, where spectators will have the opportunity to watch competitors ranging from young, up-and-coming equestrians in the junior division, to amateurs and professionals competing for international points. The Santa Barbara Sunshine Classic will end on Sunday, March 5 with Grand Prix where the very best horses and riders will vie for the top prize of $35,000.

The 1st Annual Santa Barbara Horse Show (Sunshine Classic) will take place at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (3300 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA. 93013) March 1-5 from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Guests can also enjoy food and beverages sold on site at the Clubhouse, while watching the competition. The horse show is free to watch with a parking fee of $20 per car for the Grand Prix. For a full schedule of events throughout the series, please visit http://ow.ly/fh2p308QC3B.