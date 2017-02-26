Calendar » Santa Barbara Surfside Classic (Horse Show)

February 26, 2017 from 8:00am - 5:00pm

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is pleased to announce the 1st Annual Santa Barbara Horse Show Series– two weeks of world class hunter-jumper equestrian competition, taking place February 22 – March 5, 2017.

The 1st week of events will take place February 22-26 during the Santa Barbara Surfside Classic, where spectators will have the opportunity to watch competitors ranging from young, up-and-coming equestrians in the junior division, to amateurs and professionals competing for international points. The Santa Barbara Surfside Classic will end on Sunday, February 26 with Grand Prix where the very best horses and riders will vie for the top prize of $35,000.

The 1st Annual Santa Barbara Horse Show will take place at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (3300 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA. 93013) February 22-26 from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Guests can also enjoy food and beverages sold on site at the Clubhouse, while watching the competition. The 1st Annual Santa Barbara Horse Show Series is free to watch with a parking fee of $20 per car for the Grand Prix. For a full schedule of events throughout the series, please visit http://ow.ly/NoOA308DmXE.