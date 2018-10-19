Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony kicks off 65th Anniversary season with Symphony Ball

October 19, 2018 from 5:30PM - 12:00AM

2018 marks the 65th Anniversary for the Santa Barbara Symphony and to celebrate this significant milestone, the organization will host The Symphony Ball on Friday, October 19 at the Hilton Beachfront Resort, from 5:30pm until midnight. The ball will take guests back to the golden era of “Supper Clubs”, with broadway star Lisa Vroman serving as the evening’s hostess, alongside members of the Santa Barbara Symphony and swing band Art Deco. Guests will enjoy cocktails and a silent auction, followed by dinner and dancing under the stars in the hotel’s Plaza del Sol. Tickets and more information about sponsorship for the event can be found online at https://www.thesymphony.org/tickets/symphony-ball/ or by calling (805) 898-9386.