Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Beethoven

November 15, 2014 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Caroline Goulding, Violin

Haydn: Overture to “Armida”

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1

Beethoven: Violin Concerto

Join Maestro Kabaretti and violinist Caroline Goulding as they take you through the life of Beethoven. The journey will begin with music from his early days studying with

Haydn and end with one of his greatest masterpieces; the Violin Concerto. Don’t miss this exciting concert at Granada Theatre.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 15, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 16 2014 at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Matinee

A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance

Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $28-133

All Santa Barbara Symphony season concerts take place at The Granada Theatre. Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, “Behind the Music” beginning one hour before the concert.



To purchase subscriptions for the Symphony’s 2014-15 season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.