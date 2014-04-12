Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Beethoven Seven

April 12, 2014 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday, April 12, 2014, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 13, 2014, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Donald Foster, Clarinet

Milhaud: The Creation of the World

Copland: Concerto for Clarinet

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Arguably one of the greatest classical pieces ever written, Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 headlines the evening. But first, how did composers work early jazz into their pieces? Milhaud attempted the connection in his depiction of the Creation of the World. Later, Aaron Copland listened to the great swing clarinetist Benny Goodman before composing a piece especially for him, the lyrical Concerto for Clarinet. And finally, is there room for Beethoven in an evening of Jazz connections? As the concert concludes with the rhythmic and joyous Symphony No. 7, it invites us to wonder...who swings more--Benny Goodman or Beethoven?

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 13, 2014 at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Matinee

A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance

Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $29-133



All Santa Barbara Symphony season concerts take place at The Granada Theatre. Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, “Behind the Music” beginning one hour before the concert.

To purchase subscriptions for the rest of the Symphony’s 2013-14 season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.