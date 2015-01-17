Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Chaplin: ‘City Lights’ film with live orchestra accompaniment
Dirk Brossé, Guest Conductor
Jessica Guideri, Concertmaster
Bernard Herrmann: Suite from Psycho
Austin Wintory: Apotheosis from Journey
Dirk Brossé: Black, White and In Between for violin and orchestra
Chaplin: 'City Lights' film and orchestra
It is a surprise to many that Charlie Chaplin, the comic actor of extraordinary imagination, celebrated film director and co-founder of United Artists Studio, once won an Academy Award- for music composition! In his film ‘City Lights’, Chaplin develops the art form of the film score to complement the accompanying on-screen action in a way that accelerates the story and increases the comedy with a unique style that has come to be known as Chaplinesque. Enjoy the screening of this silent-era film as originally intended- with a full symphony orchestra comprised of some of Hollywood’s most successful film score musicians.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 17, 2015 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Price: $28-133
- Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.thesymphony.org