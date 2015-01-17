Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 4:28 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Chaplin: ‘City Lights’ film with live orchestra accompaniment

January 17, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Dirk Brossé, Guest Conductor

Jessica Guideri, Concertmaster

Bernard Herrmann:  Suite from Psycho

Austin Wintory: Apotheosis from Journey

Dirk Brossé: Black, White and In Between for violin and orchestra

Chaplin: 'City Lights' film and orchestra

It is a surprise to many that Charlie Chaplin, the comic actor of extraordinary imagination, celebrated film director and co-founder of United Artists Studio, once won an Academy Award- for music composition! In his film ‘City Lights’, Chaplin develops the art form of the film score to complement the accompanying on-screen action in a way that accelerates the story and increases the comedy with a unique style that has come to be known as Chaplinesque. Enjoy the screening of this silent-era film as originally intended- with a full symphony orchestra comprised of some of Hollywood’s most successful film score musicians.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: January 17, 2015 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Price: $28-133
  • Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.thesymphony.org
 
 
 