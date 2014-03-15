Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Classical Knockouts

March 15, 2014 from 08:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday, March 15, 2014, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16, 2014, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Timothy Chooi, Violin

Rossini: William Tell Overture

Bruch: Violin Concerto #1

Dirk Brosse: Millennium Overture

Prokofiev: Classical Symphony

Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite

Are you ready for a bright and energetic evening of knockouts? From Rossini’s punchy William Tell Overture to Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite, join Maestro Kabaretti for a program of classical hits. We also welcome the fantastic young violinist Timothy Chooi for Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1. Dirk Brosse’s Millennium Overture and Prokofiev’s stunning Classical Symphony round out the March concerts.

A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance

Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $29-133



Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, "Behind the Music" beginning one hour before the concert.

To purchase subscriptions for the rest of the Symphony’s 2013-14 season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.