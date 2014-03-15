Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Classical Knockouts
Saturday, March 15, 2014, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 16, 2014, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Nir Kabaretti, Conductor
Timothy Chooi, Violin
Rossini: William Tell Overture
Bruch: Violin Concerto #1
Dirk Brosse: Millennium Overture
Prokofiev: Classical Symphony
Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite
Are you ready for a bright and energetic evening of knockouts? From Rossini’s punchy William Tell Overture to Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite, join Maestro Kabaretti for a program of classical hits. We also welcome the fantastic young violinist Timothy Chooi for Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1. Dirk Brosse’s Millennium Overture and Prokofiev’s stunning Classical Symphony round out the March concerts.
Date & Time: Saturday, March 14, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 15, 2014 at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Matinee
A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance
Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Cost: $29-133
All Santa Barbara Symphony season concerts take place at The Granada Theatre. Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, “Behind the Music” beginning one hour before the concert.
To purchase subscriptions for the rest of the Symphony’s 2013-14 season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.
