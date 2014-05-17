Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Dvořák and Shostakovich
Saturday, May 17, 2014, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 18, 2014, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Nir Kabaretti, Conductor
Sara Sant’Ambrogio, Cello
Noam Sheriff: Akeda (The Sacrifice of Isaac)
Dvořák: Concerto for Cello
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
Nir Kabaretti pays tribute to his mentor and teacher, Noam Sheriff with this powerful opening
work, Akeda, then leads soloist Sara Sant'Ambrogio in Dvořák's beloved Cello Concerto.
Grammy award winner and founding member of the Eroica Trio, Ms. Sant'Ambrogio has been
celebrated by The New York Times for her “irresistible warmth.” Come see what the buzz is all
about, as her stage presence will be sure to charm. The season of rediscovery concludes in a
powerful way with the Soviet era masterpiece, Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5. This work
contains one of the great marches of all time and is sure to cap the season with energy and style.
Date & Time: Saturday, May 17, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 18, 2014 at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Matinee
A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance
Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Cost: $29-133
All Santa Barbara Symphony season concerts take place at The Granada Theatre. Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, “Behind the Music” beginning one hour before the concert.
To purchase subscriptions for the Symphony’s upcoming 2014-15 season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 17, 2014 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Price: $29-133
- Location: Granada Theatre 1214 State Street
- Website: http://thesymphony.org