Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Dvořák and Shostakovich

May 17, 2014 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday, May 17, 2014, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 18, 2014, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Sara Sant’Ambrogio, Cello

Noam Sheriff: Akeda (The Sacrifice of Isaac)

Dvořák: Concerto for Cello

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Nir Kabaretti pays tribute to his mentor and teacher, Noam Sheriff with this powerful opening

work, Akeda, then leads soloist Sara Sant'Ambrogio in Dvořák's beloved Cello Concerto.

Grammy award winner and founding member of the Eroica Trio, Ms. Sant'Ambrogio has been

celebrated by The New York Times for her “irresistible warmth.” Come see what the buzz is all

about, as her stage presence will be sure to charm. The season of rediscovery concludes in a

powerful way with the Soviet era masterpiece, Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5. This work

contains one of the great marches of all time and is sure to cap the season with energy and style.



Date & Time: Saturday, May 17, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 18, 2014 at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Matinee

A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance

Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $29-133



All Santa Barbara Symphony season concerts take place at The Granada Theatre. Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, “Behind the Music” beginning one hour before the concert.

To purchase subscriptions for the Symphony’s upcoming 2014-15 season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.