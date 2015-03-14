Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Impressions of Spain

March 14, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Elissa Lee Koljonen, Violin

Massenet: Ballet Music from ‘El Cid’

Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol

Lalo: Symphonie espagnole in D minor, Op. 21

Enjoy an evening of Massenet’s famous El Cid and the powerful composition of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol.

Sunday, March 15, 2015 at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Matinee

A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance

Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $28 to $133

To purchase subscriptions for the Symphony’s 2014-15 season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.